Stowers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The lefty-hitting Stowers will head to the bench against Tampa Bay southpaw Shane McClanahan while Austin Hays and Anthony Santander occupy the corner spots in the Baltimore outfield in the series opener. Stowers has started in each of the Orioles' last five matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he's gone just 2-for-17 at the dish since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Norfolk. The 25-year-old could soon be in danger of losing hold of a strong-side platoon role.