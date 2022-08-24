Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Adley Rutschman getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the designated hitter while Robinson Chirinos catches, the Orioles won't have room in the lineup for Stowers, who went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts while starting both of the past two games. Fellow rookie Terrin Vavra is also on the bench, and he and Stowers appear set to vie for one spot in Baltimore's regular lineup moving forward.