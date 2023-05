Triple-A Norfolk placed Stowers on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After being optioned to Triple-A last week, Stowers appeared in five games and went 3-for-18 before being deactivated due to the injury. Though the shoulder issue doesn't sound overly serious, Stowers' move to the IL will likely delay any potential return to the big leagues.