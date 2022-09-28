site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Sitting against lefty
Stowers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Stowers started the last three games but will get a breather with left-hander Rich Hill on the mound for the Red Sox on Wednesday. Anthony Santander is taking over in left field and batting third.
