Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stowers will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game of the series Monday. Anthony Santander will slide into the designated hitter spot while Ryan McKenna enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth in Game 1.