Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Stowers took Matt Strahm yeard in the seventh inning to tie the game and tally his third career homer. He's gone deep twice in his last nine starts, and he's also chipped in a .360 batting average with six RBI and six runs scored in that span. Stowers has been fairly impressive across the first 79 plate appearances of his career by maintaining a 99 wRC+.