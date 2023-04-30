The Orioles recalled Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
With the Orioles' recent stretch of facing left-handed pitching coming to an end, the team is opting to swap an extra right-handed bat (Joey Ortiz) off the 26-man active roster in favor of a left-handed one (Stowers). Though he secured a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster, Stowers saw action in just three games before being optioned to Norfolk on April 9. He's posted a 1.005 OPS over 71 plate appearances in the International League this season.