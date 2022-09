Stowers went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-8 win over the Red Sox.

Stowers' RBI triple in the third inning was the first three-bagger of his major-league career. He also added an RBI single in the fifth. The rookie outfielder has hit .300 (12-for-40) in September, and he's posted a .268/.316/.408 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and a pair of doubles across 76 plate appearances in the majors this year.