Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Urias is still in the concussion protocol and dealing with a bruise behind his left ear, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Urias is out of the lineup Sunday after taking a fastball to his head and being removed from the lineup against the White Sox on Saturday. The manager also mentioned he was unsure if Urias will be ready for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, and a trip to the seven-day injured list can't be ruled out at this time.