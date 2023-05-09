site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Exits with injury
Urias left Monday's game against the Rays due to an undisclosed injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Urias appeared to suffer the injury after singling in the bottom of the ninth inning. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known.
