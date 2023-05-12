site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Urias (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias has reported improvement with his left hamstring strain, but he's still going to need multiple weeks of down time. The infielder suffered the injury Monday and was placed on the IL on Tuesday.
