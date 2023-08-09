Urias (heel) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, but he believes he'll be available off the bench, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Urias admitted that he's still dealing with some soreness in his left heel, so the Orioles seem to be keeping him out of the starting nine as a precaution after he was removed from Tuesday's 7-6 loss. The 29-year-old said he expects to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, though the Orioles could look to use him as a designated hitter to keep him off his feet as much as possible.