Urias (oblique) resumed baseball activities Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Urias has been sidelined with a left oblique strain since June 11, and he made slow progress in his recovery during his first few days on the IL. However, he's trending in the right direction now that he's participating in baseball activities once again. The 28-year-old will need to ramp up his workload before he's activated, so it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
