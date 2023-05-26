Urias was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Orioles on Friday.
Urias wound up missing about two-and-a-half weeks of action with a left hamstring strain. He reached base four times in a couple rehab games with High-A Aberdeen and should return to playing most days for the Orioles while bouncing between second base, third base and designated hitter.
