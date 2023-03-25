Urias (thumb) will bat second and play second base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias was scratched both Thursday and Friday due to a bruised right thumb, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant one. After hitting a respectable .248/.305/.414 (104 wRC+) with 16 homers in 118 games last season, he appears to be set for a utility infield role this year.