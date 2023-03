Urias was scratched from the Orioles' lineup ahead of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's unclear why Urias was removed from the lineup in favor of Daz Cameron, but the team will likely provide an update relatively soon. The 28-year-old infielder has slashed just . 214/.333/.286 over 33 plate appearances this spring.