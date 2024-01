Urias signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Urias slashed .264/.328/.375 with 42 RBI across 396 plate appearances last season. Despite his above-average glove and solid batting average, Urias will likely struggle to find regular playing time behind the myriad of talented young prospects the Orioles have on their roster.