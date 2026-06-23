Orioles' Taylor Ward: Homers against former team

Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

This was Ward's first game back in Anaheim after he was traded to Baltimore last November. He's posted consecutive multi-hit efforts, each including a long ball, after going 12 contests without homering. The outfielder is batting .284 (23-for-81) in June and is up to .258 on the year with a .759 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 51 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases over 79 contests as the Orioles' primary leadoff hitter.