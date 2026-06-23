Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Taylor Ward: Homers against former team

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

This was Ward's first game back in Anaheim after he was traded to Baltimore last November. He's posted consecutive multi-hit efforts, each including a long ball, after going 12 contests without homering. The outfielder is batting .284 (23-for-81) in June and is up to .258 on the year with a .759 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 51 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases over 79 contests as the Orioles' primary leadoff hitter.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!