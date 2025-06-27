Orioles' Tyler Wells: Completes another bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (elbow) threw a bullpen Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Wells has been throwing bullpens since late April and is expected to face live hitters sometime within the next week or two. He's been working his way back from a UCL surgery last June. Wells shouldn't be back until at least early August.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Fires 25 pitches in bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Throwing bullpen session Friday•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Closing in on mound work•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Throwing on flat ground•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Reaches deal with Baltimore•