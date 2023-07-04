Wells allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

Wells kept the Yankees off the scoreboard for four frames before Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka tagged him for back-to-back solo shots in the fifth. Wells finished off that inning and completed one more to pick up his second straight quality start, but the Yankees rallied late to take the win and hand the right-hander a no-decision. Though Wells has given up at least one long ball in five of his past seven starts, he's been reliable and effective overall during that stretch, going at least five innings in each of those appearances and compiling a 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB over 41.2 frames.