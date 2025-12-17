The Orioles signed Vasquez (undisclosed) to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Vasquez hit .256/.297/.359 with two homers and six teals over 44 contests at Double-A Montgomery in the Rays organization before missing the final three months with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear what his current health status is, but the infielder will be part of big-league spring training with the Orioles.