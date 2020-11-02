The Pirates declared Reyes (suspension) a free agent Sunday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Shortly after Pittsburgh outrighted him off its 40-man roster in January, Reyes received an 80-game suspension following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Assuming the Pirates' 60-game 2020 regular season counts toward his suspension, Reyes will have to sit out the first 20 games of the 2021 minor-league season before he's eligible to play again, likely with a new organization's Triple-A or Double-A affiliate.