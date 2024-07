The Padres have selected Candiotti with the 135th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 237-pound righty whose father Tom was famous for pitching with a knuckleball, Candiotti has a four-pitch mix with the potential to be a No. 5 starter someday. He lacks a plus pitch, so despite the fact he is already 23 years old, there may not be enough pure stuff for him to fit in a relief role.