Camarena pitched 2.2 innings in relief against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander was called up Saturday and asked to eat up some innings in what amounted to a bullpen game. Camarena got through the third and fourth frames without damage, but he surrendered three singles in the fifth, and each of those batters eventually came around to score (though two crossed the plate after Camarena's departure). It's unclear how long Camarena will stay up with the big club -- he's worked exclusively as a starter at the Triple-A level this season, posting a 3.00 ERA and 24:11 K:BB across 39 innings.