Kim was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Kim was initially slated to be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game, but he'll start at shortstop and bat ninth after CJ Abrams (undisclosed) was scratched. Over his last seven games, Kim has hit .333 with three doubles, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base.