Kim went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

The 26-year-old infielder put together his first multi-hit performance since April 29, which was also the last time he left the yard. Kim went 4-for-36 (.111) during the 11 games in between, and on the season he's slashing .224/.340/.435 with four homers, one steal, 15 RBI and 17 runs. With Fernando Tatis (wrist) likely still more than a month away from his return, Kim should continue to hold down the fort at shortstop despite his inconsistency.