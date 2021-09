Kim went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Thursday's 7-6 victory over San Francisco.

Kim entered the day mired in a 5-for-38 skid over his last 28 games, but he produced an RBI single in the first inning and added a solo homer in the sixth. It was both Kim's first homer and first multi-hit performance since back on Aug. 1. He's hitting just .206/.273/.347 with seven home runs and five stolen bases (six attempts) in 277 plate appearances this season.