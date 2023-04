Kim went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI during Sunday's 10-2 victory in Atlanta.

Kim entered Sunday's contest in a 2-for-15 slump, but he busted out early with an RBI double during the second inning and then launched a two-run homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old has a .281/.343/.594 slash line with two home runs, four doubles, four RBI and four runs through nine games this year.