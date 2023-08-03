Kim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 11-1 victory over the Rockies.

Kim lead off Wednesday's contest with a solo homer off Kyle Freeland, his 15th of the year. The 27-year-old Kim is now 4-for-8 to start August after batting .337 (30-for-89) with five home runs and a .999 OPS across 24 games in July. Kim has certainly embraced the leadoff role in San Diego -- his slash line is up to .284/.380/.838 with 60 runs scored, 41 RBI and 22 stolen bases through 406 plate appearances this season.