Kim went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in Friday's 9-0 win over the Rockies.

This was Kim's first multi-hit effort since May 28, which was also the date of his last extra-base hit. The shortstop went 6-for-39 (.154) in his previous 10 games before a strong showing Friday. He's hitting a mediocre .219/.300/.348 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, three stolen bases, a triple and eight doubles across 201 plate appearances.