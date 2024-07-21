Kim went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Kim reached on a single in the second inning, and he went on to steal a base and score one of the two runs of the game on a Kyle Higashioka double. Kim now has 19 steals this season, and his 57 swipes since the start of 2023 are tied with Nico Hoerner for the seventh most in MLB in that span. Kim has started all but three games at shortstop for the Padres this season. The 28-year-old is just 9-for-45 over his last 14 games but has solid counting stats for the season with 10 HR, 40 RBI and 51 runs scored over 100 games.