Kim was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Athletics for unspecified reasons.

Kim was penciled in to start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday, per usual, but the Padres released an updated lineup that excludes him. Assuming the 27-year-old is dealing with an injury, the team should provide more information in the near future. Matthew Batten will shift to the keystone while Eguy Rosario starts at third base. Jurickson Profar is now batting atop the order.