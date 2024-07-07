Kim went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to Arizona.

Kim opened the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double and eventually advanced to third before being left stranded. However, he came right back with hits in each of his next two trips to the plate, driving home Donovan Solano with a double in the eighth to tie the game at 4-4. It marked Kim's second three-hit performance this season and his 13th multi-hit game overall. The second baseman has now hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games, though he's still batting just .222 (4-for-18) through five games in July.