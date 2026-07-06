Padres' Jhony Brito: Likely to pitch Tuesday

Brito has a locker at Petco Park on Monday and appears set to pitch in some capacity Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres have yet to name a starting pitcher for the second game of a four-game set, but it looks like a foregone conclusion that Brito will take the ball either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever. Brito missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from internal brace surgery on his right elbow but has pitched well in 10 minor-league outings in 2026, posting a 2.30 ERA and 36:15 K:BB over 43 innings. The righty has a high pitch count this season of 77, so he would have a somewhat limited workload Tuesday. Brito could make an additional start/bulk relief appearance this weekend while Randy Vasquez (ankle) recuperates.