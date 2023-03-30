site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jose Castillo: Lands on 15-day IL
Castillo (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Castillo recently resumed throwing off a mound, but he likely won't be available to the Padres before mid-April as he works past a bout of left shoulder discomfort.
