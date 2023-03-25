site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jose Castillo: Throws bullpen session
Castillo (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Castillo was shut down in mid-March due to left shoulder discomfort, but the shutdown didn't last too long. He won't be ramped up by Opening Day, but he may not be in line for too long an absence.
