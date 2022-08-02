Garcia retired both batters he faced to earn the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Nick Martinez pitched a scoreless eighth inning but allowed two hits in the ninth. Garcia then entered and escaped the jam on just four pitches to earn his second save in as many days. The right-hander appeared to be the next man up after Taylor Rogers was removed from the closer role, but the Padres' acquisition of Josh Hader from the Brewers on Monday suggests Garcia's time in the ninth inning is soon to end. He's still been an effective high-leverage option with a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42:12 K:BB, two saves and 18 holds through 39.2 innings this year.