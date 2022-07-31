Garcia saved Sunday's 3-2 win against the Twins, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
With the recent news that Taylor Rogers would get "a little bit of a break" from closing duties per manager Bob Melvin, Garcia received first crack at the job and delivered a seamless ninth inning in a one-run game to register his first save of the season. Teammate Nick Martinez recently saved Tuesday's victory over Detroit and is second on the team to Rogers with four saves, though he pitched the 10th after Rogers appeared in the ninth inning. The 35-year-old Garcia has compiled a solid 1.93 ERA through nine July appearances with as many strikeouts (10) as baserunners allowed.