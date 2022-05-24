Garcia (3-2) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and one walk.

Garcia was handed the ball in the 10th inning and found himself in immediate trouble, loading the bases with nobody out by giving up a single and a walk. He got out of the jam, however, thanks to a double play and a groundout. Garcia was then credited with the victory when the Padres walked off with a win in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander has three wins and eight holds on the campaign while posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.