Garcia earned a hold against the Mets on Saturday by retiring both batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Garcia came on with a runner on first base and one out, and he induced a pair of groundouts to preserve a 2-0 lead. He's been a bit shaky with five earned runs allowed over his past eight outings, but the right-hander has still managed four holds over that span. Garcia is tied for seventh in the majors with 16 holds on the campaign.