Garcia (4-2) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Sunday with a scoreless inning that included one strikeout.

Garcia was tasked with handling the top of the 10th inning for San Diego, and he kept the Pirates off the scoreboard with the help of an errant pitch that fortuitously resulted in Hoy Park being tagged out at home plate. The right-hander was credited with the win when Trent Grisham blasted a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame. Garcia has been effective out of the bullpen for the Padres this season, posting a 2.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings. In addition to his four wins, he has notched nine holds.