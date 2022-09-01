Garcia picked up a hold against San Francisco on Wednesday, striking out the only batter he faced in the eighth inning.

When Josh Hader was demoted from the closer role nearly two weeks ago, Garcia was called upon for the Padres' next save chance. He converted that opportunity successfully, but Nick Martinez subsequently took over closing duties and notched the team's next four saves. With Martinez unavailable Wednesday, Garcia was used to face just one batter in the eighth frame while Hader closed out the game and picked up the save. It's unclear how Martinez and Hader will share ninth-inning duties moving forward, but it seems apparent that Garcia's role will be almost exclusively in a setup capacity. He's notched 20 holds and posted a 10.1 K/9 on the campaign, making him a solid target in fantasy leagues that count holds.