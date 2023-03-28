Garcia has a 5:5 K:BB through five innings in Cactus League play, and he has allowed two runs, one of which came on a home run.

Garcia also pitched for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, allowing one run and posting a 2:1 K:BB in 2.1 frames. The veteran reliever has struggled with his control at times in his career, though he's posted the best walk rates of his career in the past two campaigns. Garcia is expected to be one of the Padres' top setup men this season, especially with Robert Suarez (arm) and Drew Pomeranz (elbow) likely to begin the campaign on the injured list. He picked up a career-high 20 holds last season and could be impactful in fantasy leagues that count that statistic in 2023.