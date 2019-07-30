Urias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

One of five Padres to leave the yard on the night, Urias' fourth-inning blast off David Hess ended an 0-for-23 hitless skid. Urias reached base later in the contest when he was hit in the lip by a Jimmy Yacabonis pitch, but he was able to remain in the game and noted afterward that he would be OK for Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

More News
Our Latest Stories