Urias was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

No reason for the scratch was announced. Javy Guerra will start in his place. Urias is expected to open the season as the Padres' shortstop. If he's forced to miss time at the start of the year, at-bats could be opened up for Guerra, Greg Garcia or Jose Pirela.

