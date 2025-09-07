McCoy went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

McCoy started for just the second time in eight games since he was called up from Triple-A El Paso in late August. The infielder hasn't been able to supplant Jose Iglesias from the starting lineup on a regular basis, though McCoy has drawn both of his starts against right-handed pitchers despite being a righty hitter. His hit Saturday was his first of the season to go along with a 1:6 BB:K over 13 plate appearances, so he hasn't shown enough yet to push for a regular role.