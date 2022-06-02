Beaty's shoulder injury injury hasn't progressed as hoped, and his rehab assignment has been halted, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Beaty was placed on the 10-day IL on May 9 with a left shoulder impingement, but he appeared to be progressing to the extent that he was able to begin a rehab assignment May 24. He hit well over four games with Triple-A El Paso, going 7-for-17 with a home run and five RBI. However, the shoulder continues to give him problems, so the organization has decided to send him back to its training complex in Arizona. It's unclear when Beaty may be able to return to game action.