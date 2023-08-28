The Padres recalled Waldron from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

The 26-year-old right-hander will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Yu Darvish (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Darvish had been lined up to make his next turn through the rotation in Wednesday's game in St. Louis, so Waldron could be an option to make a spot start that day or serve as a bulk reliever if he's not needed out of the bullpen Monday or Tuesday. Waldron has previously made two starts with San Diego, covering 9.2 innings between them while allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks.