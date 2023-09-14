Waldron is slated to start Saturday's game against the Athletics in Oakland.

Waldron will make a second straight turn through the San Diego rotation after tossing five innings and allowing four runs in a losing effort in his most recent outing Sunday against the Astros. With Rich Hill having been demoted to the bullpen and placed on waivers and with both Yu Darvish (elbow) and Joe Musgrove (shoulder) looking unlikely to pitch again in 2023, Waldron should have a fair amount of job security in the rotation regardless of how he performs.