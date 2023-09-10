Waldron is listed as the Padres' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Houston.

At least for one turn through the rotation, the Padres will turn to Waldron to replace Rich Hill, who could be moved to the bullpen after delivering a 10.71 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 19.1 innings over his first six outings since joining San Diego at the trade deadline. Since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 28, Waldron has made two extended relief appearances, working five innings on Aug. 31 and 4.2 innings this past Monday. He stretched out to 88 pitches in his most recent outing, so Waldron should be able to provide the Padres with plenty of length as he moves into the rotation Sunday.